Analyzing MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) & Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) and Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

MVC Capital has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tri-Continental has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MVC Capital and Tri-Continental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVC Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tri-Continental 0 0 0 0 N/A

MVC Capital presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.82%. Given MVC Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than Tri-Continental.

Dividends

MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Tri-Continental pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. MVC Capital pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MVC Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MVC Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MVC Capital and Tri-Continental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVC Capital $30.55 million 4.55 $16.32 million $0.65 12.06 Tri-Continental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MVC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Tri-Continental.

Profitability

This table compares MVC Capital and Tri-Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVC Capital -120.96% 5.22% 3.31% Tri-Continental N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of MVC Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Tri-Continental shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of MVC Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Tri-Continental shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MVC Capital beats Tri-Continental on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P 500 Index. Tri-Continental Corporation was formed in January 1929 and is domiciled in the United States.

