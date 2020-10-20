AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VLVLY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.