AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

VLVLY stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.50.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.