Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Volkswagen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

