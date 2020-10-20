Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Volkswagen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.
