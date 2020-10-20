-$0.46 EPS Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $544,110.00. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $853,556.02. Insiders sold 25,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,443 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

