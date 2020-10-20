UMB Financial (UMBF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect UMB Financial to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMB Financial stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

