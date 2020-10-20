$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 160,265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 133,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 91,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $519.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.86. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CSFB Upgrades Altagas to “Outperform”
CSFB Upgrades Altagas to “Outperform”
Altagas Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial
Altagas Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial
Altagas Given New C$21.00 Price Target at CIBC
Altagas Given New C$21.00 Price Target at CIBC
Altagas Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets
Altagas Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets
Altagas Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at Raymond James
Altagas Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at Raymond James
Altagas Price Target Raised to C$20.00
Altagas Price Target Raised to C$20.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report