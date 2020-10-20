$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 160,265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 133,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 91,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $519.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.86. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

