Veritex (VBTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Veritex to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.87. Veritex has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veritex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, Director Ned N. Fleming III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,813 shares of company stock worth $118,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

