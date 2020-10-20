Veeco Instruments (VECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.10-0.26 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.10-0.26 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

