Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $113,987.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,819.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,145,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,601. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

