Fiserv (FISV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Fiserv has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.33 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $494,123,200. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

