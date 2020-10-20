NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 62.17% and a return on equity of 31.19%. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $52.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $98,736.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

