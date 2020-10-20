Analysts Anticipate USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). USA Compression Partners reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year earnings of ($6.77) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $168.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.24 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.85%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

