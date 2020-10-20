Franklin Resources (BEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

