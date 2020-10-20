First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (FN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) to post earnings of C$0.72 per share for the quarter.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$344.58 million for the quarter.

FN stock opened at C$33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11. First National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$18.75 and a 12 month high of C$44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s payout ratio is 75.38%.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

