TransUnion (TRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransUnion stock opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,572. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

