3M (MMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect 3M to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMM stock opened at $169.55 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

