HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HONE. BidaskClub raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $519.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.86. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 133,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 61,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 322,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 58,838 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

