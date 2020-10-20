-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.16 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $56,750.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $878,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,527,040.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,889 shares of company stock worth $3,497,443 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

