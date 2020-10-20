Sensata Technologies (ST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 guidance at $0.38-0.46 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ST opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ST. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

