SolarWinds (SWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SolarWinds stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.14, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

In related news, Director James K. Lines sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $387,192.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,354,547.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 828,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 594,974 shares of company stock worth $11,792,227. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

