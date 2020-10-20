Camden National (CAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $472.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.97. Camden National has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Camden National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Earnings History for Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CSFB Upgrades Altagas to “Outperform”
CSFB Upgrades Altagas to “Outperform”
Altagas Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial
Altagas Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial
Altagas Given New C$21.00 Price Target at CIBC
Altagas Given New C$21.00 Price Target at CIBC
Altagas Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets
Altagas Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets
Altagas Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at Raymond James
Altagas Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at Raymond James
Altagas Price Target Raised to C$20.00
Altagas Price Target Raised to C$20.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report