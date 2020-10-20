Camden National (CAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $472.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.97. Camden National has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Camden National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

