Comparing Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) and Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) and Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Natuzzi alerts:

This table compares Natuzzi and Casper Sleep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natuzzi -10.49% -34.72% -9.79% Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Natuzzi and Casper Sleep’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natuzzi $433.49 million 0.14 -$37.37 million N/A N/A Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.74 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -0.92

Natuzzi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Casper Sleep.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Natuzzi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Casper Sleep shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Natuzzi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Natuzzi and Casper Sleep, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natuzzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Casper Sleep 0 3 6 0 2.67

Casper Sleep has a consensus target price of $11.72, suggesting a potential upside of 44.36%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Natuzzi.

Summary

Casper Sleep beats Natuzzi on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units. The company also sells polyurethane foam and leather by-products. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 237 Natuzzi Italia stores; 69 Divani&Divani by Natuzzi stores; and 249 Natuzzi Editions stores. The company was formerly known as Industrie Natuzzi S.p.A. and changed its name to Natuzzi S.p.A. in June 2002. Natuzzi S.p.A. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.