Comparing Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) and Marketing Worldwide (NYSE:MWWC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) and Marketing Worldwide (OTCMKTS:MWWC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genuine Parts and Marketing Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genuine Parts $19.39 billion 0.75 $621.09 million $5.69 17.68 Marketing Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Genuine Parts has higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Worldwide.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Genuine Parts and Marketing Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genuine Parts 1 3 3 0 2.29 Marketing Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genuine Parts currently has a consensus target price of $96.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.33%. Given Genuine Parts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genuine Parts is more favorable than Marketing Worldwide.

Volatility and Risk

Genuine Parts has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marketing Worldwide has a beta of -1.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Genuine Parts shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Genuine Parts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genuine Parts and Marketing Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genuine Parts -1.06% 21.67% 5.20% Marketing Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genuine Parts beats Marketing Worldwide on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals. It also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial and safety supplies, and material handling products for original equipment manufacturer, as well as maintenance, repair, and operation customers in equipment and machinery, food and beverage, forest product, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, power generation, alternative energy, transportation, ports, and other industries, as well as for governments. In addition, the company provides a range of services and repairs comprising gearbox and fluid power assembly repair, process pump assembly and repair, hydraulic drive shaft repair, electrical panel assembly and repair, hose and gasket manufacture and assembly, and other services. Further, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Marketing Worldwide Company Profile

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, painting, and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket; and industrial components for the commercial machinery industries primarily in North America. The company's primary automotive accessory products services include the refinishing of blow-molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body-side moldings, and interior components. Its principal automotive body components comprise hood scoops, grills, rear deck spoilers, body side moldings, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, engine components, interior dash components, and large industrial components. The company sells its products to automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturers; and vehicle processing centers, manufacturers, and distributors, as well as through its Tier 1 partner companies. Marketing Worldwide Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Howell, Michigan.

