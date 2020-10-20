$0.51 EPS Expected for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REYN. BidaskClub raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of REYN opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81.

In other news, Director Richard A. Noll acquired 15,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

