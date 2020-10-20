Head to Head Review: Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) versus CTS (NASDAQ:CTS)

CTS (NYSE:CTS) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of CTS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of CTS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CTS and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS 5.13% 8.25% 5.00% Key Tronic 1.06% 4.13% 1.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CTS and Key Tronic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS 0 1 1 0 2.50 Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A

CTS presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.80%. Given CTS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CTS is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Risk and Volatility

CTS has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CTS and Key Tronic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS $469.00 million 1.77 $36.15 million $1.45 17.73 Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.22 $4.76 million $0.44 20.68

CTS has higher revenue and earnings than Key Tronic. CTS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Tronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CTS beats Key Tronic on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. The company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Czech Republic, and internationally. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

