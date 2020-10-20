Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Interface posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,148,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Interface by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Interface by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 379,554 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TILE opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Interface has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $403.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.76.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.
