Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Interface posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TILE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,148,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Interface by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Interface by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 379,554 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Interface has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $403.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

