Brokerages Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $795,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 26.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 85.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,378 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 189.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 230,963 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RC opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

