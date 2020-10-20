$0.22 EPS Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.16. Interface posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

TILE opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $403.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Interface by 12.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,148,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,803,000 after buying an additional 353,113 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Interface by 14.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Interface by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Interface by 349.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 379,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Interface in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

