Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.46). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.86.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.