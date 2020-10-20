Brokerages Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Post -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.42). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

In other news, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,296. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Ballaron purchased 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $47,888.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,888.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 158,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,941 over the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRCA stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $217.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

