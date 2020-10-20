Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.27 ($76.79).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €53.44 ($62.87) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a 50 day moving average of €55.77 and a 200-day moving average of €58.77.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

