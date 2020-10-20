Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.27 ($76.79).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €53.44 ($62.87) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a 50 day moving average of €55.77 and a 200-day moving average of €58.77.

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

