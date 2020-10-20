Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €68.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.27 ($76.79).

Shares of BN stock opened at €53.44 ($62.87) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.77. Danone S.A. has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone S.A.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

