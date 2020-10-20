$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 221.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,099,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 359.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 96.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,941,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,274 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Unum Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,723,000 after buying an additional 1,076,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,670,000 after buying an additional 904,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

