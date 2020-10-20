Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.38 ($15.74).

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of Orange stock opened at €9.44 ($11.10) on Monday. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.31.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.