Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.27 ($76.79).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €53.44 ($62.87) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.77.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

