Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.27 ($76.79).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €53.44 ($62.87) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.77.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

