Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.27 ($76.79).

Shares of BN opened at €53.44 ($62.87) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.77.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

