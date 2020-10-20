Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.27 ($76.79).

Shares of BN opened at €53.44 ($62.87) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.77.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

