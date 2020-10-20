RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €36.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.01 ($42.36).

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Analyst Recommendations for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

