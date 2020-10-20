Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) Given a C$1.25 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$1.25 price objective on Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Greenlane Rnwbl from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Greenlane Rnwbl alerts:

GRN stock opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. Greenlane Rnwbl has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.85.

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Greenlane Rnwbl will post 0.0167742 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Rnwbl Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems produce clean renewable natural gas from organic waste sources, including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Rnwbl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Rnwbl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.