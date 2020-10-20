Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a report on Monday, June 29th. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.27 ($76.79).

Shares of BN opened at €53.44 ($62.87) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.77. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

