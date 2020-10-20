Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a report on Monday, June 29th. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.27 ($76.79).

Shares of BN opened at €53.44 ($62.87) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.77. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

