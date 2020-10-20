Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €47.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.60 ($45.41) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.81 ($55.07).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

