Head to Head Contrast: Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) versus Edap Tms (OTCMKTS:EDAP)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Edap Tms has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Edap Tms and Guided Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00 Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edap Tms presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.99%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms 0.72% 4.09% 2.11% Guided Therapeutics N/A -18.16% 432.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edap Tms and Guided Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $50.23 million 2.73 $1.69 million $0.06 78.83 Guided Therapeutics $40,000.00 130.96 -$1.92 million N/A N/A

Edap Tms has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.3% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Guided Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells consumables; and offers treatment related services and maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

