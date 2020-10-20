Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.20 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.94) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.70 ($10.24) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.34 ($9.81).

Enel SpA has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

