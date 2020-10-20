Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.81 ($55.07).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

