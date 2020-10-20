Critical Analysis: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) versus i-CABLE Communications (NASDAQ:ICABY)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ideanomics alerts:

2.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ideanomics and i-CABLE Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $44.57 million 4.81 -$97.68 million N/A N/A i-CABLE Communications $148.16 million 0.24 -$50.65 million N/A N/A

i-CABLE Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Risk & Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -2.03, meaning that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-CABLE Communications has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and i-CABLE Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -1,974.65% -197.88% -113.53% i-CABLE Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ideanomics and i-CABLE Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A i-CABLE Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

i-CABLE Communications beats Ideanomics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides financial services solutions. This division is involved in the areas of capital markets, such as financial products advisory and creation, with specific focus on the application of blockchain and artificial intelligence in financial technology. This division also operates EKAR, an exchange traded fund that tracks the Innovation Labs Next Generation Vehicles Index, which comprises of global stocks that have exposure to the theme of electric and self driving/autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York with office in Beijing, China.

About i-CABLE Communications

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services. The company's Telecommunications segment includes operations related to broadband internet access, portal operations, and mobile content licensing; and telephony, network leasing, network construction, and mobile agency services, as well as other related businesses. It owns and operates wireline telecommunications network, which provides media and telecommunications services to approximately two million households. The company also produces television and multimedia content focusing on news, information, sports, and entertainment. In addition, it provides technical services; and film production, distribution, and licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.