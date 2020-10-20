Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.60 ($45.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.81 ($55.07).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.