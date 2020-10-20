Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €38.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.81 ($55.07).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

