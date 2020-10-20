Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities

BofA Securities lowered shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. BofA Securities currently has $24.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

CMC stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $575,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

