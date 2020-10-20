Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post sales of $67.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.49 million and the highest is $68.92 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $72.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $275.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.75 million to $277.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $276.60 million, with estimates ranging from $273.83 million to $279.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 72.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

