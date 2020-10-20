Head-To-Head Analysis: IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) & Henderson Investment (NYSE:HDVTY)

Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Henderson Investment and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henderson Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Henderson Investment and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henderson Investment N/A N/A N/A IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima -49.40% -52.14% -8.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Henderson Investment and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henderson Investment $217.81 million 0.73 $7.91 million N/A N/A IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima $1.62 billion 0.12 $400.83 million $4.18 0.81

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has higher revenue and earnings than Henderson Investment.

Volatility & Risk

Henderson Investment has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima beats Henderson Investment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Henderson Investment Company Profile

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates six department stores under the Citistore name; and two general merchandise stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA and UNY names. The company is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Investment Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in the consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

